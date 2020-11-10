Dickinson man killed in one-vehicle rollover near Glen Ullin

Local News

A 24-year-old Dickinson man was killed November 9 in a rollover crash on Interstate 94 northwest of Glen Ullin.

According to the Morton County Sheriff’s Office, the man was traveling east on I-94 around 9:30 Monday night when his GMC Envoy left the road and entered the median.

The driver apparently overcorrected and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll and come to a rest in the westbound lane of I-94.

The driver was transported to Sanford Hospital in Bismarck, where he was pronounced deceased.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

