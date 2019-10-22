Dickinson man nominated for Time Dealer of the Year

A Dickinson auto dealer is one of 49 nominated nationwide for the 2020 Time Dealer of the Year award.

Christian Kostelecky, who is a dealer, operator and vice president at the Sax Motor Company dealership, was chosen to represent the North Dakota Automobile Association at the annual National Auto Dealers Association show February 15 in Las Vegas.

The Time Dealer of the Year award is considered one of the automobile association’s highest honors.

Recipients demonstrate a longstanding commitment to community service as well as being a successful auto dealer.

In addition to working with the Dickinson AMEN Food Pantry, the Sax Motor Company also serves as a collection point for the Salvation Army “Coats For Kids” campaign as well as a host for car seat safety checks and a Christmas Tree decorating fundraiser for Dickinson elementary schools.

The Sax Motor Company will celebrate its 100-year anniversary in 2023.

