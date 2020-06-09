Dickinson man severely injured in storage unit fire

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

A Dickinson man is in the hospital today after being found in a storage unit suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Early Wednesday morning, Dickinson Police received a Text-911 report of what was described as “possible endangering nefarious activity” in an unidentified storage unit in Dickinson’s north industrial park.

Police searched the area but, because the Text-911 message provided limited information about a specific location, nothing turned up in the initial search.

Then, around 6:00 a.m., Dickinson Police and Fire responded to a report of possible smoke or fire at a storage complex in the 4200 block of First Avenue West.

When authorities arrived, smoke was seen coming from an area of the complex made up of numerous individual storage units.

Taking into consideration the earlier Text-911 report, the Dickinson Fire Department forcibly opened all the individual storage units in an effort to find the fire’s origin and possibly prevent a loss of life.

Crews finally found the storage unit where the fire originated and, inside, a 22-year-old Dickinson man suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

He was transported to the CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Emergency Room by the Dickinson Ambulance Service and, later, life-flighted out of the area.

Dickinson Police say the investigation in the case is “ongoing, open and active.” At this time, no one is being sought in connection with the incident.

No further details are being released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/9"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/9"

STEELE TEACHERS

Thumbnail for the video titled "STEELE TEACHERS"

Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: overcast & cool"

Harvey Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Baseball"

Class A Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Baseball"

Long-Term Care Visitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Long-Term Care Visitation"

3rd Golf Scramble

Thumbnail for the video titled "3rd Golf Scramble"

Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, June 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Dickinson Volunteers Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volunteers Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Coronavirus Economic Toll

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Economic Toll"

Ash Borer Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Borer Risk"

Road to Recovery: Brent

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery: Brent"

Food Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Festival"

Promdemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Promdemic"

IMC at Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "IMC at Home"

Census Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Help"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/8"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge