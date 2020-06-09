Dickinson man severely injured in storage unit fire

A Dickinson man is in the hospital today after being found in a storage unit suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

Early Wednesday morning, Dickinson Police received a Text-911 report of what was described as “possible endangering nefarious activity” in an unidentified storage unit in Dickinson’s north industrial park.

Police searched the area but, because the Text-911 message provided limited information about a specific location, nothing turned up in the initial search.

Then, around 6:00 a.m., Dickinson Police and Fire responded to a report of possible smoke or fire at a storage complex in the 4200 block of First Avenue West.

When authorities arrived, smoke was seen coming from an area of the complex made up of numerous individual storage units.

Taking into consideration the earlier Text-911 report, the Dickinson Fire Department forcibly opened all the individual storage units in an effort to find the fire’s origin and possibly prevent a loss of life.

Crews finally found the storage unit where the fire originated and, inside, a 22-year-old Dickinson man suffering from severe burns and smoke inhalation.

He was transported to the CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Emergency Room by the Dickinson Ambulance Service and, later, life-flighted out of the area.

Dickinson Police say the investigation in the case is “ongoing, open and active.” At this time, no one is being sought in connection with the incident.

No further details are being released.