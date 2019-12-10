Dickinson medical marijuana dispensary to open December 13

The final medical marijuana dispensary in North Dakota is expected to open in Dickinson Dec. 13, according to the North Dakota Department of Health.

The Herbology dispensary in Dickinson will be the eighth dispensary to open in the state through the health department’s Medical Marijuana Program.

The other locations are in Bismarck, Devils Lake, Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Minot and Williston.

“In 2019, the program has seen tremendous growth, including opening eight regional dispensaries across the state, issuing over 1,850 identification cards to qualifying patients and becoming the first state in the nation to add an electronic card option for patients, caregivers and agents of dispensaries and manufacturing facilities,” said Jason Wahl, director of the Division of Medical Marijuana.

For qualifying patients or designated caregivers to enter the display area of a dispensary, they must have their registry identification cards.

Information for applicants is available on the Division of Medical Marijuana’s website at www.health.nd.gov/mm, or contact the Division of Medical Marijuana at 701-328-1311.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

