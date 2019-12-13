Dickinson Middle School Students Give Back

Dickinson Middle School is making a difference in their community by looking for ways to give back to those in need.

Every week, students meet in their homeroom class to come up with a new service project with the guidance of their teachers through an activity called circles.

“What we want do is just develop habits or tendencies in our students for kindness. And so that spreads into the community because our students are the community. They are going to be the leaders in our community one day,” explains Felicia Haseleu, Dickinson Middle School teacher.

Part of the school’s curriculum is focusing on being good to others.

Teachers hope by learning this skill early they will carry it with them throughout their lives.

“Some of these kids might be the ones that need that assistance. Some of them may know somebody that needs that assistance. Or their friend might need it, but they don’t know that,” said Mitch Meier, a Dickinson Middle School teacher.

Be the “I” in kind is their slogan when it comes to their work.

The group has already come up with various service projects like making blankets for United Way, creating Christmas cards for the elderly and raising money for domestic violence victims.

As part of many service projects going on here at the school, the seventh graders collected over 450 pounds of non-perishable food items to give to the amen food pantry.

“Really anything you do in the community helps because Dickinson is so small you could really make an impact on a lot of people,” shares Dickinson Middle School students Bella Anderson and Maggie Carson.

On top of the 450 pounds of non-perishable items, they donated to the AMEN Food Pantry last week, they’re donating another large amount this week as part of a program called cans for kindness.

After taking the non-perishable items to the AMEN Food Pantry, students helped the organization by volunteering to organize all the items.

Teachers hope the projects will teach students a sense of responsibility.