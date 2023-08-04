DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Dickinson National Guard is receiving an improvement more than 30 years in the making.

State officials and military personnel “broke ground” so to speak on the new Dickinson National Guard Readiness Center. Due to the inclement weather, the groundbreaking was held in the current armory.

Many agreed the new facility has been a long time coming.

“In 1992, the city was at that point, was told that they were going to get that,” said Lieutenant Colonel Cody Volk, the director of facilities and engineering for the North Dakota National Guard. “I actually enlisted in the unit here in Dickinson in 1995, so at that point in time we were getting a new armory; obviously here we are today, where we’re finally at the point where we can make this happen.”

The new facility will be twice as large as the current armory and will have space for 80 soldiers, 40 vehicles, and all necessary equipment. This is an upgrade that officials say will make the lives of national guard members a little bit easier.

“Their job is adversity, we’re proud of them for everything they do, but they deserve a facility that can actually make them military-ready for their mission,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong. “This place has needed to be torn down for 20 years and I’m glad in two years, the next time we will do it, it will be in a better facility.”

Scott Decker, the mayor of Dickinson and a former recruitment officer with the National Guard, says that the facility will be beneficial for local recruitment officers and also for the entire city of Dickinson.

“It’s just great knowing that they’re getting taken care of and they’re getting a new facility to train some of the best soldiers in America,” said Decker.

Decker added that this new armory is a way of giving back to those who give their lives for our country.

The facility will cost $27 million, $21 million of which will be federal funding. Construction is expected to be completed by the year 2025.