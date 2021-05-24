Dickinson Officer Assaulted during Weekend Arrest

A Dickinson man is in custody after assaulting a Dickinson Police Officer Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a residence on Sims Street around 8:00 a.m. for a report of a male trespassing on the property and violating a no-contact order. The male, identified as 21-year-old Chaz Jacob Beyers, had been served the no contact order last month and arrived at the property to make contact with the individual who had filed the order.

Officers located him and the other individual in the basement of the address. When the officer attempted to take him into custody for violating the order, Beyers head-butted the officer and began to strike him with several closed-fist punches. The officer was ultimately able to restrain Beyers and transport him to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center.

Beyers has been initially booked for the charges of Assault on a Peace Officer (Class C Felony), Preventing Arrest (Class A Misdemeanor), Disobedience of a Judicial Order (Class A Misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass (Class B Misdemeanor). He remains in custody pending a bond hearing.

The officer sustained only minor injuries during the assault.