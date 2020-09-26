Dickinson organizations team up to ensure students receive proper nutrition with food packs

Two organizations in Dickinson are joining forces to meet the needs of the community.

The Dickinson BackPack Program is partnering with the Dickinson Public School Pantry to make sure kids are getting food packs.

The pantry will serve as pick up locations for families.

As students go back and forth with hybrid learning, they want to make sure they’re receiving the proper nutrition — especially for those online learners.

“The kiddos that are just learning online completely. So they can come to the school pantry once a week and they can pick up their food packs and that will, I guess sustain them, you know, at least for a couple of days,” explained Kristen Seaks, a Dickinson Public School Social Worker.

Each pack comes with enough food for at least two days.

Seaks says the packs vary from day to day depending on donations.