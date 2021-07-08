Dickinson Parks & Rec offers stacked line-up of music & events for families

July is National Parks and Recreation month and one local town is putting their own spin on things to draw larger turnout from the community.

Dickinson Parks and Recreation has been holding the event for four years, and they are always looking for creative ways to get people out to enjoy their park system.

They are offering a packed line-up of ten artists and about 23 free events through July.

The festivities include a beach party, pop-up plays, ice skating, and more.

“Our specific community of Dickinson gets involved with. It is a national parks and rec activity so we like to give back during this portion of the month,” Caleb Burgard, Program Coordinator of Dickinson Parks and Recreation said.

“Having music apart of Parks and Recreation and especially the month is just getting everybody together as the community. Something free, something for all ages to come out and do,” Alissa Karsky, Program Supervisor of Dickinson Parks and Recreation said.

Dickinson Parks and Recreation offers 31 parks, and nine future parks in the works.

