DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The Dickinson Police Department has announced with tremendous sadness that one of the organization’s members has passed away.

On April 22, the Dickinson PD reported that Police Sergeant Jason Wallace passed away at his home in the late evening hours of Friday, April 21.

In a press release, the department issued the following statement regarding Wallace’s passing:

Our department extends our deepest condolences to the Wallace family and all fellow first responders that are in a tremendous state of hurt and anguish. As we grieve to an extent we never have before, our department stands with them as we journey through this period of darkness together.

As more details regarding memorial services become available, KX News and the Dickinson Police Department will notify the public with any further information.