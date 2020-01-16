Dickinson PD asking for help after dog found tied to stop sign

A shelter in Dickinson took in a black lab after it was found tied to a stop sign on Wednesday. Now, the Dickinson Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

The dog was found tied to a stop sign on Hwy 10 near Gladstone, according to a Facebook post from the department. They’re asking for the public’s help with any information about the dog, including the owner.

Since the incident happened in Stark County, their office will handle the investigation. However, the Badlands Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line is open for the public. The post also said you may be eligible for a cash tip for any information.

To access the anonymous tip line, CLICK HERE.

You can also text or call 701-840-6108 or dispatch at 701-456-7762.