Dickinson Police arrest man for child pornography dissemination

A Dickinson man was arrested on March 12 on suspicion of transmitting child pornography from an electronic device.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, Erik Simon Helberg was arrested after a search of his home. Police say based on information received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, they were granted a search warrant for his home and the device from which files were shared.

Police say the files were shared in December 2020.

Helberg, 33, is facing two felony charges: 11 counts of possession of certain material prohibited and 11 counts of dissemination of child pornography.

He was released on bond and is no longer in custody. His arraignment is scheduled for April 19.