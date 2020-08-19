Missing woman located safe

8/18/20, 8:54 p.m.

Colombo has been found safe, according to Dickinson Police.

8/18/20, 8:09 p.m.

The Dickinson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Nina Colombo.

She was reported missing on Aug. 17, and was reported to be emotionally distressed as of lately.

Police say Colombo is believed to have manually clocked out of her place of work inside the Prairie Hills Mall at 6:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

She is described as 5’4″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be driving a vehicle similar to the picture below and there may be either Corwin dealer plates or North Dakota license plates on the vehicle.

Call the Dickinson Police Department with information at 701-456-7759.