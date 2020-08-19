Missing woman located safe

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

8/18/20, 8:54 p.m.

Colombo has been found safe, according to Dickinson Police.

8/18/20, 8:09 p.m.

The Dickinson Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 25-year-old Nina Colombo.

She was reported missing on Aug. 17, and was reported to be emotionally distressed as of lately.

Police say Colombo is believed to have manually clocked out of her place of work inside the Prairie Hills Mall at 6:21 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15.

She is described as 5’4″ and 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say she may be driving a vehicle similar to the picture below and there may be either Corwin dealer plates or North Dakota license plates on the vehicle.

Call the Dickinson Police Department with information at 701-456-7759.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

How the fire tornado is formed

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/19

Wednesday's Forecast: Hot and flirting with record highs

NDC AUG 19

Northwoods League

WDA Golf

Shiloh Christian Volleyball

WDA Soccer

100 Years Women's Suffrage

Voting Locations

Lunch Money Drive

Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Hazen Water Tower

1-on-1 With Hospitals

Picking Potatoes

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 8/18

Minot Recycling

Dakota Attitude

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 8/18

Tuesday Forecast: Sunny & hot with a small chance for storms

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss