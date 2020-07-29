Dickinson Police ask for help locating runaway juvenile

The Dickinson Police Department says it needs the public’s assistance locating 16-year-old runaway Sophia Whiteowl.

Police say she was reported missing July 28 at 10:48 a.m.

Whiteowl was last seen wearing a light grey hoodie with black shorts. She is approximately 5″5, 185 pounds with black, shoulder length hair that’s usually worn up, brown eyes and a dark complexion. She has her nose pierced and a raven tattoo on her right shoulder.

Police say Whiteowl left on foot from her residence on Carlson St. in Dickinson and traveled in an unknown direction. It is unknown if she has a phone with her.

She is known to have contacts in Watford City.

Contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759 or your local law enforcement agency if you know her whereabouts.