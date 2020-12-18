Dickinson Police believe recent overdoses stem from counterfeit medication

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Dickinson Police say southwest North Dakota has been experiencing a significant increase in fatal and near-fatal overdoses, and they believe it’s due to counterfeit pills.

Police say through investigation, they believe the counterfeit pills look identical to legitimate medications, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and other pain and anxiety medication.

Lt. Michael Hanel, the Southwest Tactical Team Commander of the Dickinson Police Department, says task force agents have recovered oxycodone pills stamped “M30” that were laced with fentanyl.

Police are asking for anyone with information about these substances to inform their local law enforcement agency. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Badlands Crime Stoppers tipline by texting 701-840-6108 or calling 701-456-7754.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

Boxing meals

SYSK: Bob Curl

Record Bighorn Sheep

MDU Rate Hike

Pandemic Aid Ending

Grab n Go Meal

Virtual Match Up FF

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories