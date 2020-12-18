Dickinson Police believe recent overdoses stem from counterfeit medication

Dickinson Police say southwest North Dakota has been experiencing a significant increase in fatal and near-fatal overdoses, and they believe it’s due to counterfeit pills.

Police say through investigation, they believe the counterfeit pills look identical to legitimate medications, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, Xanax and other pain and anxiety medication.

Lt. Michael Hanel, the Southwest Tactical Team Commander of the Dickinson Police Department, says task force agents have recovered oxycodone pills stamped “M30” that were laced with fentanyl.

Police are asking for anyone with information about these substances to inform their local law enforcement agency. You can also submit an anonymous tip to the Badlands Crime Stoppers tipline by texting 701-840-6108 or calling 701-456-7754.