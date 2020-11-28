Dickinson Police Department looking for vehicle involved in string of package thefts

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Dickinson Police Department says it has taken a number of reports over the last week of people’s packages being stolen.

And, they have a suspect vehicle already in mind, a White Dodge Caliber, pictured here.

Dickinson PD is asking people to be on the lookout for it. You can contact them at 701-456-775 or submit a tip, anonymously through their Facebook page or by using the Badlands Crime Stoppers App.

As always, thefts are on the rise around the holiday season, so the department says to be mindful of when and where your packages are delivered.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Conversation: Mindfulness Educator & Occupational Therapist Heidi Woods on mental health concerns

KX Conversation: Pastor Nathan Chapman says there's still lots to be grateful for this year

A warm first half of the weekend

Friday, November 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Brent's Bearded Brigade

Warm temperatures highlight the forecast

Thursday, November 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

UMary Women's Basketball

Vaccine Questions

SYSK: Dr. Perk

KX Convo: Ebonie Siemer

Traveling Nurse

New Unit

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/25

Porch Pirates

Slumberland Donation

No Shave

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/25

KX News Daily Report 11-25-20

Wednesday, November 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss