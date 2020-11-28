Dickinson Police Department looking for vehicle involved in string of package thefts

The Dickinson Police Department says it has taken a number of reports over the last week of people’s packages being stolen.

And, they have a suspect vehicle already in mind, a White Dodge Caliber, pictured here.





Dickinson PD is asking people to be on the lookout for it. You can contact them at 701-456-775 or submit a tip, anonymously through their Facebook page or by using the Badlands Crime Stoppers App.

As always, thefts are on the rise around the holiday season, so the department says to be mindful of when and where your packages are delivered.