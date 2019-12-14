Dickinson Police Department Promoting Gun Safety

A local police department is focusing on safety in the home, particularly when it comes to firearms.

The Dickinson Police Department has one goal and that is preventing tragedies from happening.

They’re partnering with a nationwide program that provides free firearm safety kits to the community.

“Throughout the years there’s always those accidents that happen in homes nationwide and that’s why we’re just trying to get these out to the community to prevent them. Because if it prevents one accident then that’s a good thing,” explains Sgt. Brandon Stockie, Dickinson Police Department.

Since establishing in 1999, more than 15,000 law enforcement agencies have partnered with Project ChildSafe to distribute more than 37 million safety kits.

Each kit comes with a cable-style gun lock, two keys and a brochure explaining ways to keep your family safe and how to use the tool.

“It goes through the slide on either a shotgun or rifle through the bolt area. Then the slide through a handgun and through the magazine as well. So it keeps it from loading any rounds into it,” said Stockie.

First, you’ll unlock the lock with the provided key.

Next, you’ll want to eject the magazine from the firearm you are using.

Then open up the slide so the chamber is visible.

You can then insert the cable from the lock into the open chamber and down through the handle where the magazine goes.

After inserting the cable back into the lock and turning the key, the firearm will no longer be able to hold or fire any rounds.

It’s not just the police department that’s giving these kits out, community members are also getting doing their part.

Attorney Jennifer Williams wants safety kits available in her office as well.

“Anything we can do to keep any firearms out of the wrong hands or you know with our kids, it’s just really important to get that out there. And have those opportunities available and I think this is going to be a great program for the community,” said Williams.

Cable-style gun locks like this go for approximately $10 in firearm retailers, but they’re giving them out for free here at the police department as part of Project ChildSafe.

Stockie suggests having your serial number written down somewhere in case your gun gets lost or stolen.

Also, keeping a gun lock and a safe that way there is not easy access for children.