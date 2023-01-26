DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Dickinson Police saw fewer calls in December than in November, which they say is good news for the community.

The Dickinson Police Department had more than 1,800 calls of service for the month of December.

They saw over 1,900 calls in November. Officers made 195 traffic stops and gave out 94 citations.

According to the interim police chief, the numbers were down because of the winter weather.

“Of those 94 citations, 23 of those were speed-related. The traffic enforcement was impacted by of course the weather. Snow slows people down,” said Interim Police Chief Joe Cianni.

There was a total of 116 crashes on the road too, but the department was happy to report there were little to no major injuries reported.