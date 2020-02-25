Dickinson Police Department warns of mail theft in area

Over the last week, there have been several thefts of mail from private mailboxes in the city and county, according to the Dickinson Police Department.

The police department said to be watchful of suspicious activity and be mindful of what you are sending and receiving in the mail. If you have any information about mail theft in the Dickinson area, call 701-456-7759 and speak to an officer.

You can also remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward by using Badlands Crime Stoppers. CLICK HERE to access the anonymous tip line.