Dickinson Police host a community ice skating event

The community of Dickinson came together for a night of fun with the local law enforcement team.

The Dickinson Police Department hosted their second annual skate with a cop for all of the kids and their families.

About 300 people hit the ice at West River Ice Center to enjoy a free fun night.

Police Officer Chad Hopponen says the event allows not just kids, but the entire community to see that police are members of the community just like them.

“We think it’s very important to have the community get involved with us, just because it shows police officers in a different light. It shows police officers in a different light. It shows that we’re human and that we could go out there and put on an event like this,” explained Hopponen.

Officer Hopponen says with the ongoing pandemic, they were not sure if the event was going to happen or not.

But once they got the okay, they made sure to pull it off.

