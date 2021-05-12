Dickinson Police rescue drowning man

A local man is safe after being rescued by several Dickinson Police Department officers during a near-drowning incident at the Dickinson Dike late Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m., police dispatch received a 911 call reporting a male in his mid-20s who had fallen out of a kayak while paddling on the dike and was struggling to stay above the water. Family members of the man had attempted to reach him, but he was about 50 yards from the shore in frigid water and couldn’t be reached.

Dickinson Police Officer Alex Schroeder was first to arrive on scene and, joined by Officer Aaron Bates, both began to swim to the man, towing a life jacket.

By the time officers reached the man, he had sunk beneath the water several times and was having trouble staying afloat.

The officers put the man into the life jacket and pulled him to shore.

The water temperature at the time was about 50 degrees and had a depth of 15-20 feet.

Dickinson Ambulance transported the man to St. Alexius Hospital for treatment. All three officers were examined and treated at the scene by a second Dickinson Ambulance crew and released.