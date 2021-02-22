Dickinson Police respond to several high-incident calls over the weekend

Dickinson Police responded to several high-incident calls over the weekend, from a stabbing, an assault with a handgun and more.

According to a press release, police responded to a 911 call on Saturday on Meadows Drive for a report of a stabbing victim. Officers said upon arrival, they located a 43-year-old victim with a stab wound to the neck.

The victim was transported to St. Alexius and later airlifted to a Fargo hospital.

Officers say an investigation led them to Tevin Lashawn Watkins, 28, who was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

The victims condition is unknown as of this time.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to Custer Street for a 911 call with an active assault occurring. Upon arrival, officers say two Hispanic males fled from the residence. One male dropped a handgun in the process and fled in a dark-colored Jeep SUV with fictitious North Dakota license plates: 773BVX. The other male fled on foot.

Both suspects remain at large.

Officers say after speaking with the victims, they learned the two males entered the house and inquired about a trailer. An argument ensued, and one of the males assaulted the victim with the handgun. The handgun was not discharged, and the victim suffered a minor injury to his head.

Dickinson Police say they believe the victims and suspects know each other, and the public is not believed to be in danger.

Also on Sunday, police were called to Sims Street for a report of a male assaulting a female.

Officers say upon arrival, witnesses directed an officer to 32-year-old Kelly James Mann. He fled the scene and the officer attempted to detain him but says Mann resisted arrest, and the officer deployed his taser.

Mann was transported to the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center and charged with allegedly resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon.

Dickinson Police say they are still investigating all three incidents.