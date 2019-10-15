Dickinson Police warn of phony bills being circulated

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2012 file photo, alleged counterfeit $100 U.S. dollar notes sit on display during a media presentation in Lima, Peru. Unlike most other counterfeiters, who rely on sophisticated late-model inkjet printers, the Peruvians generally go a step further _ finishing each bill by hand. (AP Photo/Karel Navarro, File)

The Dickinson Police Department has recently received numerous reports of counterfeit bills being passed in the area.

These have included denominations of $100’s, $50’s and $20’s.

According to the police, “this sort of crime occasionally will rear its head and the Dickinson Police Department has had its best luck solving these crimes when the perpetrators are caught in the act of exchanging the money.”

The police ask that anyone with information on the phony bills call the Dickinson Police Department non-emergency line at (701) 456-7759, or the Badlands Crime Stoppers at (701) 840-6108.

You can text or call with information related to the crime. The police note you can remain anonymous.

