Dickinson Police warn of phony census worker scam



Dickinson Police Department – TexasYesterday 4:30 pm

The Dickinson Police Department is warning vresidents of a phony census worker scam tied to a burglary operation.

The police say the scammers are going door to door trying to convince homeowners and residents that they are officials of the “Department of Affairs.”

These so-called officials are presenting documents with the false Department of Affairs division and claiming to be census workers.

The police note there is no Department of Affairs in the federal government.

“It is reported that these individuals are burglarizing homes,” the police explain. “Homeowners should take caution and not allow these individuals into their homes or provide personal information.”

If you encounter an individual that claims to be working for the Department of Affairs, you should contact the Dickinson Police Department immediately at (281) 337-4700 ext. 0, and an officer will be dispatched to investigate.

This advice applies to residents in any other location beside Dickinson — if contacted by these scammers, don’t let them in your home and contact your local police right away.