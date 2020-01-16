Dickinson Press going from daily to weekly newspaper

The Dickinson Press is shifting from a daily to weekly newspaper starting in March.

In an announcement to its readers Monday, Jan. 13, the Press said it will move to a weekly Wednesday publication beginning March 4.

The paper will focus on enhancing its local news coverage in the print edition and on its website.

Single copies of the Dickinson Press will continue to be sold at area retail outlets.

“The printed newspaper has been a historical method of conveying news and information. However, as the demand for news and information continues to change with technology we are required to change and adapt as well,” said Aaron Becher, Vice President of newspapers for Forum Communications Co.

The weekly paper will print in Bismarck and be delivered by mail to subscribers.

The paper also plans to sell its building at 1815 First St. West, but will continue to maintain an office and staff in town.

The Dickinson Press first started publication in early 1883 as a weekly newspaper.