Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9

Dickinson Public Schools moving forward with summer school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

With schools now allowed to open back up for programming, school districts are figuring out what to do for summer school.

The Dickinson Public School District is one of many school districts coming up with a plan to accommodate students who may need a little extra help.

Summer school typically begins in June, but this year, Dickinson will be starting a little later — on July 20.

The Assistant Superintendent says it’s for two reasons.

One, it allows students to take those skills from summer school right into the school year. The other is so that they have time to plan.

“With this COVID-19, we figured as we created our plans that the farther we can push that back into the summer the better, so we could make those final summer school decisions with the best, most up to date information that was available,” shared Keith Harris, the assistant superintendent for Dickinson Public Schools.

Other school districts across the state are also working out the details.

Mandan, Bismarck and Minot public schools have all been working toward a plan to not only accommodate students, but also the guidelines.

Since given the go-ahead to reopen come June 1, the three districts told KX News they will have a plan in place in the near future.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"

Snow Shack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Shack"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 13th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Wearing a Mask

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing a Mask"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Census Offices

Thumbnail for the video titled "Census Offices"

Bicycle Boom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bicycle Boom"

Quilt Tradition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Quilt Tradition"

Wearing Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wearing Masks"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

Coal Creek Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coal Creek Closure"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/13"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/13"

Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Cloudy with scattered rain"

Bismarck Girls Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Soccer"

Backpacks for Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Backpacks for Kids"

Rural Grocery Sales Boost

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocery Sales Boost"

Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News Emergency Commission Meeting 5-12-20"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge