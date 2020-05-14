Dickinson Public Schools moving forward with summer school

With schools now allowed to open back up for programming, school districts are figuring out what to do for summer school.

The Dickinson Public School District is one of many school districts coming up with a plan to accommodate students who may need a little extra help.

Summer school typically begins in June, but this year, Dickinson will be starting a little later — on July 20.

The Assistant Superintendent says it’s for two reasons.

One, it allows students to take those skills from summer school right into the school year. The other is so that they have time to plan.

“With this COVID-19, we figured as we created our plans that the farther we can push that back into the summer the better, so we could make those final summer school decisions with the best, most up to date information that was available,” shared Keith Harris, the assistant superintendent for Dickinson Public Schools.

Other school districts across the state are also working out the details.

Mandan, Bismarck and Minot public schools have all been working toward a plan to not only accommodate students, but also the guidelines.

Since given the go-ahead to reopen come June 1, the three districts told KX News they will have a plan in place in the near future.