DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — A Dickinson resident won $150,000 on Saturday after their Powerball ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball.

The winning numbers were 47, 54, 57, 60, 65, and the Powerball was 19 with a Power Play multiplier of 3.

The lucky ticket was sold at Lucky’s Xpress, 450 12th Street West, in Dickinson. The prize was $50,000, but as the player had also purchased the Power Play option, the ticket is worth $150,000.

Lucky’s Xpress will receive a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning Powerball ticket. The holder of the winning ticket must claim their prize with the North Dakota Lottery office.

“The Powerball jackpot for Monday night’s draw is at its third largest amount ever, $1.55 billion” said Lance Gaebe, director of the North Dakota Lottery. “Although we did not see a jackpot winner Saturday night, this $150,000 prize win is very exciting.”

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. The Powerball jackpot for the Monday, October 9 draw is $1.55 billion.