Dickinson Seamstress is Making Mask

A Dickinson seamstress is now re-purposing her skills to supply the community with a much needed item masks.

Satchia Herring is the owner of Turkey Butt Threads an online kids clothing boutique out of her home.

But since Coronavirus has hit the state she has switched her business plan over to making masks.

Ever since the original donation to help an assisted living facility she has received many requests from the community.

“Just simply for the reason I’m trying to serve our local area. So rather than post a listing on etsy that anybody from anywhere can order from, which is fine too, but i’m trying really to support for our locality. North Dakota, people in Dickinson,” says Herring.

Herring shared the she is currently working on masks for a CHI St. Alexius Clinic.

The masks that she will donate to clinic is for patients who do not have one.