DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Our region continues to see benefits from drilling oil.

In fact, one city has been seeing a steady increase in oil impact revenue for three years straight.

At Dickinson’s recent city commission meeting, the city went through the finances, and thanks to oil, they’re seeing a big increase each year.

Between June and September this year, Dickinson made between $1.3 and $1.9 million from oil revenue each month.

September of this year saw the highest peak in revenue for Dickinson in over three years, $1.95 million.

“For example, our 2021 total we got $13.5 million. We’re almost at $15.9 million through 11 months in ’22,” said City of Dickinson Accountant, Robert Morey.

There is a reason oil is called “black gold” and “Texas Tea.” In 2021, the mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction industry added the most real value to the gross domestic product of North Dakota — about $9.68 billion.