DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The city of Dickinson has released its financial report for the month of January, and reported tremendous tax increases over the previous collection periods.

So far, Dickinson has started 2023 with some of its highest collections within the past seven years. 1% of sales tax saw a 24% increase compared to January of 2021 and 2022, an even higher collection than pre-pandemic numbers. Hospitality Tax collection also increased by $11,000, nearly matching the 2019 and 2020 totals.

These weren’t the only major increases, either: Dickinson saw the highest occupancy tax collection it’s seen since 2015.

“It’s about $3,000 higher,” explains City of Dickinson Accountant Robbie Morey, “about a 15% increase. Going into our comparisons, this is also the highest that we’ve had in the last 7 years.,”

With the western part of our state being a huge contributor to North Dakota’s oil production, the oil impact revenue for Dickinson has also increased by 6%.