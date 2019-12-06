Dickinson State Adds a Welding Program as Part of a Vocational Education Trend

Adding a trailer to Dickinson State University’s campus has been in the works for about a year and a half

Now, it’s finally made it to campus, as the soon to be home of the school’s welding course, starting in January.

The Chair of Technical Studies says right now, there aren’t enough welders to fill the needs of western North Dakota.

This is the latest in a trend of workforce training classes at DSU.

Aside from traditional four-year degrees, the university now offers some associate degree programs and certificates, like welding.

The Technical Studies Chair says a couple of generations ago, there was a push to prepare all kids for college, and most students no longer looked at the trades as an option.

“Certainly, it has swung too far in that particular direction, and we recognize the fact that there’s a tremendous amount of opportunities available within the trades that provide lucrative employment opportunities. But they are things that students need to acquire skills to become…an electrician or a plumber,” added Chip Poland, the Chair of the Department of Agriculture and Technical Studies at DSU.

Other than welding, DSU offers a communication workshop for those already in the workforce, and Certified Nursing Assistant, or CNA training.

Poland says DSU is also considering the addition of Commercial Driver’s License training.