Dickinson State Officials Say ‘Not So Fast’ to Information Released by the State Auditor

Continuing coverage on DSU’s audit:

Last week, the State Auditor revealed Dickinson State is losing out on big dollars because of a change to their bookstore.

The campus store was run by the University until 2018 when they signed an 8-year contract with Follet Higher Education Group to manage it.

The college is supposed to receive a commission on books sales above $750,000. But with the new contract, DSU doesn’t receive any money from bookstore sales.

The audit says in prior years, the school was profiting anywhere between $260,000 and $350,000, per year.

The school’s Interim Vice President of Finance Laura Nelson says after paying the operating costs and bookstore employee wages, they brought in a lot less.

She says they entered into the contract with Follet because the bookstore’s income was beginning to decline, along with the student population.

Nelson also said the most money they earned in the last three years was $80,000, but in 2017, just before signing the contract, she says the school lost $10,000.

She told us the money has always gone into a scholarship fund and the student center. Now, the DSU Heritage Foundation is picking up that cost. So, according to the school, nobody’s losing money.

Nelson says the Audit was disappointing.

She shares, “Because we had gone through all the steps, you know. OMB helped us write the RFP, we had a committee to select the company that we were going to choose for the bookstore, the AG’s office reviewed the contract. We don’t know really what happened. We did all the steps we could do for the contract.”

The Auditor’s office says DSU also failed to put a clause in the contract with Follett that it should be reviewed every two years, according to University System policy. That failure, will not allow renegotiation of the terms of the bookstore commission.

Nelson says they have a meeting scheduled with Follett to review the terms of the contract. It will ultimately be Follett’s decision to make any changes.

Nelson has asked the state auditor to reconsider its recommendation.