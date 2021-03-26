Dickinson State says those who are fully vaccinated may un-mask

Dickinson State University is making moves to accelerate the path to life beyond the pandemic.

The four-year school intends to remove its mask mandate in the fall, and in the meantime, anyone on campus who is fully vaccinated can go ahead and unmask.

It’s being called the “Bustin’ Out” campaign.

“For most of the school year, the most powerful tool we had was social distancing plus masks, but right now, the most powerful tool we have against this disease is vaccination,” explained DSU President Steve Easton.

As of this week, students, staff, faculty and others who frequent the Dickinson State University campus can be mask-free if they are fully vaccinated, meaning it’s been two weeks since your final shot.

President Easton’s Cabinet voted on the initiative to incentivize vaccinations. Those who bring their vaccine card to Academic Records will get a pin or bracelet to wear signifying exemption from the mask mandate.

“Mask use on Dickinson State’s campus is way higher than the other places I go to in Dickinson or Bismarck,” he added. “So given those circumstances, we think it’s reasonable.”

“From my discussions with the executive leadership team and from what President [Andrew] Armacost has shared with me, no, UND is not considering that,” shared Dr. Joshua Wynne, the state’s Chief Health Strategist and Vice President of Health Affairs at the University of North Dakota.

He says UND is discussing vaccine incentives, but nothing is official.

“It’s a little premature if students, for example, don’t even have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Dr. Wynne explained.

That changes Monday, as the vaccine will officially open to anyone 16 or older statewide.

“There are those that can legitimately criticize our decision and we don’t deny that we are giving up a little bit of protection, but if we can do a little bit to encourage vaccinations, ultimately, we think that is a tradeoff that is reasonable,” Easton said.

“I think if it works and it substantially increases the rapidity with which students get vaccinated and the percent of the class that gets vaccinated, then it’s a good thing,” Dr. Wynne added.

So far, 24 students, 24 faculty and staff, and one community member have taken advantage of the initiative.

“These are all people that, for a variety of circumstances, were fortunate enough to receive the vaccine before we started our program,” Easton explained.

It’s unclear yet how many people will actually be motivated by the mask-free incentive to get the vaccine.

President Easton says COVID stats are better this semester for DSU. He adds, the number of students, faculty, and staff isolated or in quarantine on any given day has not gone into the double-digits.

DSU will host a day-long vaccination clinic Wednesday.