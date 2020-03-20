Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Dickinson State University, Bismarck State College switch to online classes for rest of semester

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Bismarck State College_1534882221133.png.jpg

After considering guidance from state and federal officials, Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College have determined to switch to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester.

Interim DSU President Easton said Spring Commencement will not be held as scheduled, and individuals should not plan on traveling to campus for that event. Easton said they are exploring alternate means.

BSC classes will be delivered online beginning Thursday, March 26 through the last day of the semester Friday, May 15. Decisions regarding hands-on technical courses, labs, studio time and ensembles are still being determined. BSC also said all events held on campus through May 3 are canceled or postponed, and they expect a decision to be made about Commencement within the week.

Minot State University made the announcement earlier Friday to switch to online classes for the remainder of the semester as well.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Judicial Emergency

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judicial Emergency"

Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, March 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Charlie's Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charlie's Delivery"

Testing Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Testing Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Drink Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Drink Delivery"

Press Conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press Conference"

Downtown Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Help"

It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "It's your Friday #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/20"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/20"

Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday forecast: Mostly sunny and cold"

Food Bank

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Bank"

Food Pantries Staying Busy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Pantries Staying Busy"

School Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "School Plans"

Plans for Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Plans for Schools"

Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ibuprofen good or bad for COVID-19?"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Small Businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Businesses"

Lisa Olson

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lisa Olson"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge