Dickinson State University, Bismarck State College switch to online classes for rest of semester

After considering guidance from state and federal officials, Dickinson State University and Bismarck State College have determined to switch to online classes for the remainder of the spring semester.

Interim DSU President Easton said Spring Commencement will not be held as scheduled, and individuals should not plan on traveling to campus for that event. Easton said they are exploring alternate means.

BSC classes will be delivered online beginning Thursday, March 26 through the last day of the semester Friday, May 15. Decisions regarding hands-on technical courses, labs, studio time and ensembles are still being determined. BSC also said all events held on campus through May 3 are canceled or postponed, and they expect a decision to be made about Commencement within the week.

Minot State University made the announcement earlier Friday to switch to online classes for the remainder of the semester as well.