Dickinson State’s President discusses what in-person classes could look like in the fall

Dickinson State University was one of the first, if not possibly the first college in the state to say it will be resuming in-person classes at the start of the fall semester.

KX News spoke with DSU President Stephen Easton, who says he has a lot more questions of his own than answers right now.

The university does plan to bring all students and faculty who are able, back to campus, and the plan is to have residence and dining halls open. Although, dining may not be buffet-style like usual.

Some plans in the works include moving large classes to auditoriums on campus that allow more space to spread out. Medium-sized classes will move to the larger classrooms, and so on.

Easton says the school is considering sneeze guards and hand sanitizer stations in classrooms, but no plans have been officially laid out just yet.

“I don’t think it’s possible to have students on campus and say, there’s no way two students are going to be within six feet of each other 24 hours a day. We take reasonable steps to try to reduce the number of those encounters, but I think we all have to recognize that you can’t reduce that number to zero if you’re going to have an on-campus existence,” President Easton explained.

He says nothing can possibly be set in stone, even knowing for certain if classes will resume. But, he hopes to have a full-scale fall plan by July.