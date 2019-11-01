Dickinson Student Celebrates New Prosthetic Leg

A Dickinson fourth-grader has always had to sit on the sidelines.

The life he was handed meant he would never be able to play the sports he loved so much.

A Prairie Rose Elementary student, Tyson Williams, is the center of attention.

Today, and every day, he’s had to overcome adversity and obstacles.

He received his first prosthesis when he was about a year old, but the celebration here today is because Tyson is getting a new and improved one.

Greg Pruitt is a Hebron basketball coach, who founded the Little Buddy program after his close friend and mentor, Don Meyer lost his leg in a car accident.

“The one thing Coach Meyer taught me is you can do about anything you want in this world if you have to do it. And that’s something we really want to push to the kids that we help. Is although they have a limitation we’re going to help them get to any level that they want to. And let them know that the sky is the limit,” said Greg Pruitt, founder of the Little Buddy Foundation.

Tyson has always been a sports fan and always wanted to be an athlete, but couldn’t.

Today, that changed thanks to Pruitt and the foundation he started.

His new prosthesis is the cheetah knee and Proflex xc foot — specifically created to play sports.

Now Tyson can do the things he’s always wanted.

“We’ve been blessed enough that he’s always had prosthesis devices, However, he didn’t have one for sports. So he couldn’t really play any sports. Like basketball, running of that nature. When the little buddy foundation contacted us they gave us that ability,” said Misty Williams, Tyson’s Mother.

The organization’s goal is to help at least one child a year who is in need of a prosthetic.

This comes one year after the foundation gave high schooler Jacob Petermann a prosthetic leg.

150,000 children in the U.S. are in need of a prosthetic, just like Tyson. The Little Buddy Foundation is doing its part as much as they can.

The foundation also gifted Tyson a Seattle Seahawks jersey, a quilt and a check to go along with his latest accomplishment.