Dickinson teen uses national lawn mowing challenge to give back to his community

For a young man in Dickinson, mowing lawns was a way to make money until he realized it was so much more than that.

Dante Domine is 16 years old and a junior in high school. Last year he heard about a national lawn care challenge. ‘Raising Men Lawn Care Service’ was created by Rodney Smith, Jr. Its purpose —mowing 50 lawns for free for veterans, the elderly, single moms, and people with disabilities.

Dante wanted to help, so began mowing lawns in Dickinson, taking photos at each stop. When he finished the challenge. Rodney Smith, Jr. traveled to Dante’s house, gifting him a weed eater and new lawnmower.

“He left…drove 8 hours…so far out of his way, just to meet me, give me my mower, and blower and weed eater, talk to me, shake my hand, and say congratulations,” said Domine.

Dante also appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show last fall.