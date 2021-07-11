Dickinson teenager is the chosen recipient for Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award

This weekend, a Stark County teenager is being awarded for saving a man’s life.

In April, 17-year old Anika Sayler was driving in inclement weather and came upon a vehicle that rolled over.

She quickly acted and saved the life of Duane Sattler who was the driver of the overturned vehicle.

Sattler needed CPR, which Sayler performed to help regain his pulse and breath.

She assisted until paramedics arrived.



For her quick action, Sayler received the Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award, which recognizes leadership and those who act as good Samaritans.

“It’s really gratifying knowing that if I hadn’t been there, he wouldn’t be here either. It’s really gratifying knowing that he’s there because of me and it’s something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” said Anika Sayler, Stark County Spirit of Excellence award recipient.

The Stark County Spirit of Excellence Award is a bi-monthly award presented to chosen recipients