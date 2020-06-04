Dickinson to hold 4th of July Parade

Due to the ongoing pandemic, many events across the state have already been canceled but the Dickinson Fourth of July Parade is still a go.

This will be the 50th year the celebrating freedom parade will be in the Queen City.

The Rough Rider Commission that oversees planning initially canceled the parade, but that’s when community members stepped up and decided to organize one.

“Members from various parts of our community who just want to do something for the kids. Want to do something for the people. Like I said if we didn’t have this outpouring of support maybe things would be different,” shared Sergeant Corey Lee, a Stark County Sheriff’s Office.

The parade will be the grand finale on a week full of events. There will be concerts, 4-H events and a family fun day.

The parade will follow the historic parade route in downtown Dickinson and they encourage all North Dakotans to join in on the festivities.

“Such a fun day for people to get out, celebrate our independence day. We’re going to be following all the COVID guidelines as well. So it’s going to be a safe time. There plenty of room to spread out and we really are going to be welcoming anyone in the state to come and celebrate the day with us,” shared Julie Obrigewitsch, from Visit Dickinson.

The plan is to finish with a fireworks show at 10 p.m. at the former DSU Rodeo Grounds.