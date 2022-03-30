DICKINSON, N.D. (AP) — A Dickinson woman attributes her longevity to a healthy lifestyle and keeping busy. Helma Lein celebrated birthday number 106 with family and friends at her retirement home this week.

Lein says she enjoys crafts and writing. Lein was born on a farm in Grant County in 1916. She says her mother died from the flu at a young age, but despite losing her, Lein graduated from school and worked for a newspaper.

She moved to San Diego when her husband was called to service in World War II. The couple had three children they raised in North Dakota. Lein’s advice to the younger generation is to cherish time with family and maintain your faith.