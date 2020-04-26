Dickinson woman dead following motorcycle crash in Dunn County

A Dickinson woman is dead following a fatal single-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday morning.

A Dickinson man was driving a 2014 Harley-Davidson on 117th Ave Southwest, just north of South Heart, in Dunn County.

The driver lost control of the motorcycle going around a curve. The vehicle rolled, ejecting the driver and passenger, before landing in a ditch.

The driver was transported by ambulance to CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson. The passenger died on scene.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.