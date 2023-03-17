DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — Dickinson is getting some money to help fight cyber attacks in the area.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is awarding the city a grant of more than $30,000, which will go towards a cybersecurity service called Zero Trust Segmentation or ZTS.

Experts say ZTS protects against cyber attacks like ransomware. If you are attacked ZTS will stop the attack from spreading further through your network.

“We went through a cyber attack this last fall. You don’t realize how reliant you are on this stuff until you don’t have it. We are still playing clean-up in terms of our billing and coding and things like that. And I can’t imagine how much this would impact the city if we had a ransomware or cyberware so I think this is money well spent,” said City Commissioner, John Odermann.

This grant is only good for one year and cannot be renewed. Officials say the city will have to budget the cost in order to continue using the cybersecurity service, after a year.