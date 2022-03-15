Dickinson businesswoman Shelley Lenz announced Tuesday she is running for the District 37 Senate seat as an Independent.

Shelley Lenz

Lenz is a veterinarian and owner of State Avenue Vet Clinic. She is a member of the advisory committee for the Roughrider Area Career and Technical Center as well as an advocate for the Southwest Area Career and Technology Education Academy.

“It’s time for Dickinson to send new leadership to Bismarck. It’s time to move on from ‘get along, go along’ politicians,” Lenz said. “I believe it’s time to send an independent businessperson to Bismarck who brings new ideas and new solutions into government.”

Lenz says her campaign will be based on a theme she calls “Homegrown Prosperity,” focusing on investing in North Dakota to spur and support growth across the board.