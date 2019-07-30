Did a salesperson knock at your door?

It’s second nature to be leary of a salesperson who knocks at your door.

So how do you know if they’re reputable?

Summer is when you see the most door to door salesman selling products. Mandan officials say the first thing you should look for is a badge or license before you answer the door.

All salesman must get a permit in the city they are selling in before they are allowed to knock on your door. Once approved, they receive a photo ID and permit that they must wear.

However, you don’t need a permit if you are a nonprofit, religious entity, or a person running for election. The city says they get a lot of people selling magazines and security systems.

Most of these companies are out of state and they come to sell their products, so they must get a Transient Merchant License from the state, along with the city permit.

“You don’t have to let these people in the residence. You can certainly have a conversation with them through a locked screen door or anything like that. If you don’t want to talk to them you certainly don’t have to answer the door. If you are talking to them and something doesn’t seem right give us a call and we will come up and check out these people,” said Patrick Haug, Mandan Police Department.

In Mandan, they are only allowed to go door to door between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.