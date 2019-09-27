Did You Know: 11 Fall activities for everyone

It’s Fall y’all! And there’s plenty to do in our area even if it’s chilly this weekend. Stay warm and enjoy yourselves at some of these events we found for you.

Friday, September 27th:

2019 Bismarck Food Truck Fest

Sep. 27 at 11 a.m. – Sep. 29 at 6 p.m.

The best area (and out of area) food trucks will converge on the Capital City for the 5th annual Food Truck Festival. This year’s event will once again return to the Municipal Ballpark and include more in store for kids to do. Plus eating competitions, and more non-food vendors.

Bobcats Home Opener

7 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Come see the Bobcats for the first time this season. Free team posters to the first 200 fans and BOGO Home Opener Beer kickoff from 6:15 til the puck drops.

Meditation Evening

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Opportunity to soak in the stillness. Rotate through sitting, lying walking meditation at your own pace. Feel free to bring you cushion etc. Free of charge.

No Shower Happy Hour

7 p.m.

The last Friday of every month at 7:00 p.m. is No Shower Happy Hour at Aleworks in Bismarck.

It’s where you work out, then go out-no shower required. It’s not weird if everyone is doing it.

Aleworks has indoor and outdoor seating, food, drinks, and is kid-friendly.

Saturday, September 28

Restock Papa’s Pumpkin Patch

9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Please lend a helping hand to restock pumpkins at the patch. Then, stick around afterward for a fun partner workout! This is a great opportunity to volunteer and demonstrate “Community!”

Haunted History Downtown Tours

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

It’s a walking haunted history tour of downtown Bismarck. Find out about our rich and interesting history that includes gunfights, stabbings, hangings, prostitutes, gambling, prohibition, corruption, death, conflicts, fires and even a ghost story or two! The tour will take about 45 minutes to an hour but only spans about a mile total. Everyone will get a handout and personally guided tour around downtown. It’s not scary so kids aged 10+ can attend. Most of the tour is handicapped accessible, but at one point it does use stairs to go downstairs. Smaller groups of 10 are encouraged.

Buddy Walk

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walking for Downs Syndrome Awareness

Succulent Pumpkin/Gourd Workshop

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Create your own pumpkin or gourd centerpiece using spray glue, succulent & sedum cuttings – or add pine cones too. Cost starts at $10 (payable day of workshop). Make as many as you want!

Trick Your Children into Eating Healthy

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Are you tired of the daily fight to get your kiddos to eat their fruits and vegetables? If so, then this is the class for you! Join Dr. Ashley as she walks you through creating a few simple recipes that will disguise those dreaded ingredients. Participants in the class will be treated to samples of these healthy treats, as well as receive a copy of each recipe made for the class!

Sunday, September 29

Bismarck Fall Festival Craft & Vendor Show

12 – 4 p.m.

It’s a FUN day of shopping, cash bar, prizes and so much more. We welcome fall with supporting our local area small business through this fun event. Prizes give away all day long and get there EARLY because we will be giving FREE shopping totes for our first 50 guests through the door.

Fall Festival

4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Join us for our annual Fall Festival at Papa’s Pumpkin Patch. We’ll bring the paper products, water, and games – you bring a dish (or two) to share! Potluck meal will begin at 4:30 PM by the 3-sided covered shelter near the entrance.

Have a great weekend!