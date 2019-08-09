Did You Know: 11 Fun things to do with your family and friends this weekend

There are a ton of things happening in our region this weekend, so we compiled a list for you! Have a look!

Friday, August 9th

Stonehome Brewing 1 Year Anniversary

7 PM – 11:30 PM

Celebrate Stonehome’s 1 year anniversary on the roof, with drink specials, snacks, giveaways. Music By Dj Paulie Lorenzano.

Located at 1601 n 12th St in Bismarck.

JEEP NIGHT

6 PM – 9 PM

Scotty’s Jeep Night Every 2nd Friday of the Month. Bring your Jeep, have some food, fun, and excitement. Mention you brought your Jeep and get a Free Ice Cream Cone.

Two Of A Kind

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Bring your choice of beverages and your I.D. – everyone will be carded.

The cost is $25 per painter.

Two Of A Kind will be a 2-hour session for couples on Friday evenings from 6:30-8:30. Grab your better half or your bestie and book your session here.

Prairie Road at the Elks

6 PM – 9:30 PM

Prairie Road will play the Speakeasy Lounge at the Bismarck Elks Lodge.

The Elks is located at 900 S Washington St, Bismarck.

Couples Kayak

7 PM – 8:15 PM

General Sibley Park, 5001 South Washington, Bismarck

The perfect date night… You will perform a low impact workout on a tandem kayak, then finish the evening with wine, and a yoga style partner stretch on the beach (feel free to bring a blanket or towel).

Ticket price is per couple! For more info head here.

Trivia Night

6 PM

Located at sixteen 03 Main Events, 1603 E Main Ave, Bismarck

Here’s how it works:

Buy a table for $10 that seats up to 10 people. You can then have as many or as few people at your table as you want, it’s yours to invite whomever you choose.

Everyone at your table plays on the same team so the more minds the better, but, if it’s just one or two of you that’s fine too! Snacks such as popcorn and/or spicy pretzels are complimentary.

Aull bar will be available and there will be gourmet, wood-fired pizzas available for purchase if you come hungry. (Gluten-free pizza is avail by request).

There are prizes throughout the night and the team with the highest score at the end of the night gets a $100 prize from us at Sixteen03. There will also be a running total of team scores and the team with the highest score after the last Trivia in December wins $250, the team with the second-highest score will receive $100 and the team with the third-highest cumulative score will receive $50.

For ticket information go here.

Saturday, August 10

BisMarket + Kids Market: Fun for All Ages

10 AM – 1 PM

Located at Kiwanis Park/Municipal Ballpark (along Sweet Ave), Bismarck

This weekend will be full of excitement as we feature our Kids Market! There are 15 youth vendors (as well as 20+ regular vendors) showcasing their talents this weekend! We will also be co-hosting the Beats & Beets event with healthy and fun activities for all ages!

This week special events/activities include:

9:00 – 10:00 am: Free Community Yoga with Transitions Yoga

10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Market vendors and Kid vendors are open for business

10:00 am – 12:45 pm: Bismarck Parks and Recreation District‘s Imagination Playground

10:00 am – 11:30 am: Musical Entertainment by Troy Ybarra

10:30 am – 11:00 am: Story Time Cafe with Bismarck Senior Center

10:00 am – 12:00 pm: Balloon Art with Matthew Wall

11:15 am – 11:45 am: Kids Yoga with Bismarck Parks and Recreation District

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm: Story Time Cafe with Bismarck Senior Center

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Musical Entertainment by Wayde Schafer

10:00 am – 1:00 pm: Activity & Info Booths in Kiwanis Park

* AARP North Dakota Info Booth

* Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health free blood pressure screening and Pop-Up Breast-Feeding Tent

* Inflatable MEGA Heart (weather permitting)

* Bis-Man Transit CAT Bus + Active Transportation Demo

* MOPS Activity Booth

* Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons booth and yard games

* NDSU Extension – Burleigh County booth and beats food sample

* Bridging the Dental Gap Booth

* High Plains Fair Housing Center Booth

* Northland Clinic Booth

* Arioso Music Academy Bismarck Booth and interactive play table

For more information go here.

Vendor Show

10 AM – 6 PM

Comic Realms & Capital City Comic Convention Presents:

2019 Comic Extravaganza & Vendor Show

Saturday, August 10, 2019—Gateway Mall, Bismarck

Free Admission

Come join local artists, writers, and comic enthusiasts in celebrating everything GEEK! Wear your favorite garb and compete in our costume contest or have your face painted by TruNorth Theatre.

Come play your favorite card or board games, sponsored by Cards, Games, & More! Panel rooms will be available to discuss a wide variety of Nerdy Topics! Comics, graphic novels, statues, games, novelties and much more will be available for purchase from various local vendors.

Wachter Pool & Picnic

5:30 PM – 9 PM

The wave pool is located at 205 E Reno Ave, Bismarck.

New Song Church will be hosting a fun outreach event on Saturday, August 10th. Join the fun at Shelter #3 for free food. They will be grilling at 5:30 pm, followed by free entrance into the wave pool from 7:30-9:30 pm.

This is an outreach event, so bring a friend or 10!

*There will be no Saturday Service at New Song this week.

Mandan Flea Market

9 AM – 2 PM

It’s Flea Market Time! Stop by to see a collection of Funky junk and vintage items! Make sure to make time to stop at Farmers Market and other local businesses.

Located at 411 Main St W, Mandan.

Family Root Beer And Painting Session

4 PM – 6 PM

Hosted by Art from the Heart located at 311 N Mandan Street Ste 4, Bismarck

Looking for a fun family event? Here it is … a painting class for the whole family with root beer to be served! Ages 4 and up are welcomed. You will create a 12 x 12 acrylic painting – all supplies included – for $20 per artist. What screams summer more than watermelon and root beer? NOTHING! Class size is limited so pre-register here.