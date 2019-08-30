Did You Know: 11 things to do Labor Day weekend in ND

It’s your chance for one last “Hurrah” this summer. Labor Day weekend is here and there is plenty to do!

We are putting ND First, so here’s a list of fun things to do!

Friday, August 30

Dakota Nights Astronomy Festival

For more info, go here.

Yoga Nidra

5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Yoga nidra, or yogic sleep as it is commonly known, is an immensely powerful meditation technique, and one of the easiest yoga practices to develop and maintain. Yoga Nidra takes your awareness deep into parts of you that tension often prevents you from accessing. As you systematically relax each part of your physical body and move your awareness to your subtle layers, emotions, and deeper mind, you will relax and rejuvenate your whole self.

For more info go, here.

First Annual ‘Burn The Point’ Rally

Aug 29 at 10 AM – Sep 1 at 5 PM

The rally will be a destination poker run with plenty of scenic stops along the way. We hope you will join in this Labor Day weekend event and have some fun!

For more info, go here.

Green & Gold Football Fan Bus – Labor Day Weekend

Aug 30 at 8 AM – Sep 1 at 5 PM

Time to party like it’s another Frisco weekend. We’re getting pretty good at taking over places that aren’t ours. Labor Day weekend won’t be an exception. Join us for a trip to Minneapolis to watch football in a baseball stadium!

Trip includes deluxe transportation from Bismarck, Fargo (& in between), (2) nights hotel downtown, tailgate with food and liquor (tt’s going to be our biggest one yet), game day transportation, and all the fun and games you’ve come to expect from one of our trips.

For more info, go here.

Celebrate Recovery Friday Nights

5:45 PM – 8:45 PM

5:45 p.m. Supper

6:30 p.m. Celebrate Recovery Starts

(6:30-7:30 Large Group & 7:30-8/8:30 Small Groups)

Fellowship to follow

There is no formal Childcare for Large Group. However, please bring coloring books, tablets, toys, etc for your children to play with and they can be supervised in the Large Group room until Small Groups are finished.

For more info, go here.

Saturday, August 31

Meet Me In Down Dog

9 AM – 10 AM

Transitions Yoga will be at Kiwanis Park every Saturday, June 1st to August 31 (weather permitting) for FREE Yoga.

It’s our continued commitment to bringing yoga into the community and what a great partnership with BisMarket and local vendors.

Bring a mat for yoga and a bag to do some shopping at Bismarket after class.

If we need to cancel the class due to inclement weather we will make an announcement on FB & Instagram. The class will also appear on MindBody as canceled.

For more info, go here.

Adult Art Break

1 PM – 3 PM

Each artist will paint a 16 x 20 acrylic painting – all supplies and instruction included – for $20. A great way to beat the heat on a summer afternoon.

For more info, go here.

How to Have an Empowered Birth

10 AM

Knowing where to begin planning for an amazing birth experience is hard. This is where to start. Join us at this event to learn how you can embrace your experience and begin to prepare for an empowered birth.

You will learn what HypnoBirthing® Mongan Method is, what the benefits are, and why and how it works. You will also learn about the benefits of having a doula with you during your birth. Lastly, you will receive a download on five steps to an empowered birth.

There will be snacks and treat bags for every expectant mom!

Last but not least, this event is kid-friendly!

For more info, go here.

Fun Training Run – Coffee/treats post-run

7 AM – 10 AM

Running is so much more than finish times. For many runners, it’s the people they’ve met along the way that keep them running!

For this reason, Bismarck Marathon is teaming up with some of our sponsors — Proximal50 and Scheels — for some training fun this Saturday, August 31,

For more info, go here.

Sunday, September 1

Thyroid Boost 6 Week Coaching Program Begins

This six-week online program, hosted by Health Coach Aleisha Frohlich, is for those that need a boost to their thyroid health. We will focus on one strategy each week that will naturally boost your thyroid and lead you on the journey to optimal thyroid health.

Topics include: Learning about the thyroid, toxins & other sources that can affect optimal thyroid health, diet for optimal thyroid health, lifestyle changes for optimal thyroid health and supplements for optimal thyroid health.

For more info, go here.

Sunday Lunch at The Salvation Army

12 PM – 1 PM

Join The Banquet for our free community meal each Sunday at The Salvation Army, located at 601 S. Washington St. Bismarck. Mealtime is Noon-1pm. Everyone is welcome.

For more info, go here.

A Brewery Tour at Laughing Sun Bismarck

1 PM – 2 PM

Do a brew tour at Laughing Sun Bismarck with Mike at 1 pm. Laughing Sun can have up to 20 participants — $10.00 + tax includes the tour of the brewery with a unique opportunity to touch, smell, and taste our beer ingredients. At the end, you will receive a complimentary beer flight of your choosing. Let’s talk beer!

For more info, go here.

Have a safe Labor Day weekend!