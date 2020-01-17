Did You Know: 12 fun things happening this weekend

Don’t let the freezing temperatures keep you from having fun. There’s a ton of things to do this weekend.

Friday, January 17

Gratitude Meditation Night

This will be an evening of bringing in and staying in the vibration of gratitude. Research shows, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Gratitude helps people feel more positive emotions, have great experiences, improve their health, deal with adversity, and build strong relationships! You will begin the evening with gratitude journaling, then go into a guided meditation, and end the evening by discussing and sharing as guided. You’re sure to leave feeling very uplifted.

For more info go here.

Partner Yoga/Acro

Friday nights were made for partner yoga! In this class, Lindsay Masset and her husband, Ryan, will safely guide you step by step to finding balance, poise, and strength while balancing on and with people! Partner Yoga and Partner Acro are two different approaches to a similar idea – working with gravity and partners to make shapes. This class will allow you to discover both as you ‘base’ and ‘fly’ with a partner instead of just a yoga mat. This class is great for building community, nurturing relationships, and creating an insanely strong core.

For more info go here.

Resolution Reset Day

Did you know almost half of Americans make resolutions every New Year, but 80% of us fail by February? We’re here to help you stick to your healthy eating resolutions in 2020.

For more info go here.

Music Open Mic

Sign up in person from 7:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Music starts about 8:15 p.m. An amp for your guitar will be provided as well as a mic, or by all means, play acoustic. You can connect a portable device to the speaker for those who are just singing. Limited space so full bands are discouraged. Keep set-up time to 3-5 min. Each musician gets 3 songs or 18 minutes, whichever comes first.

If we have time, we could do a curtain call for the favorite acts of the night and extra song. ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BE 21. Original music is encouraged! so get your best stuff ready to go, grab your friends and family and let’s play some music.

For more info go here.

Saturday, January 18

Sonniewaters with special guest Danny Savage

Come out for food and fun at the Laughing Sun.

For more info go here.

Edgewood’s Walk the Mall 5k

Escape the winter chill and come walk with us on Saturday, January 18th at 9 am for Edgewood’s Walk the Mall 5k! T-shirt pick up begins at 8 am at the H&M mall entrance near Scheels. All participants will be walking inside.

Registration is $15 and all proceeds will benefit the local Marine Corps League Dakota Leathernecks Detachment #1419.

For more info go here.

Dance With Me

Youth in Action started less than a year ago as a Sunday school group in Grace Action chapel International Bismarck.

For more info go here.

Soup Cook-Off

Join us for our Second Annual Soup-Cookoff! Anyone can enter their soup, just e-mail dialecticbeer@gmail.com to enter! It’s free to enter & there will prizes for the top 3 contenders.

For more info go here.

Connection, Compassion, and Restorative Yoga

Explore the other side of motherhood, for those dealing with grief, infertility, and trauma. We have a restorative yoga class to help soothe the body and settle the mind, storytellers and their experiences, dealing with difficult emotions, and much more. Resources are offered.

For more info go here.

Lights, Camera, Symphony

Music from major motion pictures including the Hobbit and the Chronicles of Narnia will be just a few well-known tales told through music. One of the Symphony’s favorite concerts of the year, the annual cinema concert allows the orchestra to bring to life those favorite, epic musical moments from the great motion pictures. This year features those blockbusters that tell a tale.

For more info go here.

Winter Classic Advanced/Social Singles & Doubles Tournament

A full day of cornhole tournaments. We will be having a singles and doubles tournament with 100% entry fee payout + possible sponsorship money. If time allows we will be doing either a 4 man or blind draw tournament after singles/doubles tournament.

For more info go here.

80’s party, karaoke, and beer pong

We will be having an 80’s themed party. Come out dressed in your best 80’s get up! Karaoke will be with Bruce. Beer pong starts at 9:30, Must register by 9:15, with a max of 8 teams! $1.00 off your first drink if you’re dressed up!

For more info go here.