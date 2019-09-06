Did You Know: 15 Things to do this weekend

It’s getting darker earlier now, so be sure to soak up the sun while you can!

We are putting North Dakota first, so here’s a list of some fun things to do this weekend.

Friday, September, 6

Haunted History Downtown Tours

6 PM – 9 PM

It’s a walking haunted history tour of downtown Bismarck. Find out about our rich and interesting history that includes gunfights, stabbings, hangings, prostitutes, gambling, prohibition, corruption, death, conflicts, fires and even a ghost story or two! The tour will take about 45 minutes to an hour but only spans about a mile total. Everyone will get a handout and a personally guided tour around downtown. It’s not scary so kids age 10+ can attend.

For more information, go here.

United Tribes Technical College International Powwow

Sep 6 at 7 PM – Sep 8 at 6 PM

United Tribes Technical College is proud to present the 50th Annual UTTC International Powwow. Dancers and spectators will come from across the globe and the country to take part in one of the largest powwows on the Great Plains.

For more info, go here.

Scheels Hunting Expo

9:30 AM – 7 PM

Hunting season is right around the corner. Scheels wants to get you set up with all the right tools for a successful hunt this year.

Scheels is hosting their Annual Hunting Expo September 6th and 7th. This event will bring the best specials, top of the line vendor reps and thousands of dollars worth of prizes

For more info, go here.

Hazen Harvestfest

11 AM – 7 PM

Sink your teeth into a yummy Fleischkuechle, participate in the 5K, parade, vendor blender, quilt show, wiener dog races, car show, beer gardens and street dance.

For more info, go here.

The MoonCats & Gypsy Chicken at Laughing Sun Bismarck

8 PM – 11 PM

Back to their old stomping grounds for both bands! The Mooncats from Beulah are a familiar musical face in Bismarck, and Solvei from Gypsy Chicken is a homegrown Mandan kid.

From the MoonCats you’ll hear lively, “Americonscious” campfire folk music with a positive message. Tap your foot to the groove of contrabass, banjo, washboard, and charismatic vocals.

GypsyChicken is a Polish/American antifolk duo from Tromsø, Norway, mixing European folk sounds with the spirit of punk. Two voices. Three languages. And mad ukulele skills.

For more info, go here.

JunkFest- DIY workshop

6 PM

This is a pre-registration for a DIY Project to be painted during the Friday night show at JunkFest in Carrington, ND. The stencils will be on your project ahead of time, so the night of the show, you only have to decide what color to paint and get creating!

For more info, go here.

Saturday, September 7

Shaggy Shuffle

1 PM – 3 PM

A walk to raise funds for the animals at CDHS.

– Registration, walk, and activities ongoing from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

– T-shirt with every registration by Aug. 16

– One-mile and two-mile walk routes

– Activities and prizes for kids

– Shelter tours

– Walk with or without a pet

– Free hot dogs and refreshments (freewill donations appreciated)

– Virtual walkers welcome

– Register online at www.cdhs.net

$35/adult ~ $15/child (12 and younger)

For more inf,o go here.

Let’s Dance Studio Presents Aladdin

2 PM – 7 PM

Join Let’s Dance Studio for the 2019 summer production of Aladdin. With over 300 dancers performing with 30 different characters to your favorite songs of Aladdin.

For more info, go here.

Smash Mouth

7:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Multiplatinum California pop-rockers, Smash Mouth is celebrating 20 years since introducing their career-defining and now classic album, Astrolounge. Their major hits include, “All-Star”, “Then the Morning Comes” and “Walkin’ on the Sun”. Don’t miss Smash Mouth live in concert at Prairie Knights.

For more info, go here.

Fall Planter Workshop

9 AM

Create your own fall planter with us at Plant Perfect. Call 701-258-1742 to reserve your spot and pay a $10 registration fee. This fee provides you with a 12-inch pot and soil. A large selection of fall annuals and decor will be available for purchase to fill your container.

For more info, go here.

Find What Diet Works for You

11 AM – 12 PM

So your friend had great results with a diet — but why isn’t it working for you? Many diets sound like a quick ticket to weight loss, but they rarely work and don’t last forever. Learn how to develop a safe and effective weight loss plan using real food so you can stick with it for the long haul. We will also include some all-around wellness tips and tricks!

For more info, go here.

The Prince Charming Ball

6:30 PM – 9 PM

Northern Plains Dance’s fourth annual mother-son dance, The Prince Charming Ball, will be held Saturday, September 7 at 6:30 pm at the Bismarck Elks Lodge. The event will feature a fun photo booth, crafts, treats, music and a night of dance to remember for a lifetime.

The Prince Charming Ball is a dance for boys ages 5-12 and that special lady in their lives, whether it be mom, aunt, or grandma.

For more inf,o go here.

Sunday, September 8

Bismarck Out of the Darkness Community Walk

12:30 PM – 5 PM

When you walk in the Out of the Darkness Walks, you join the effort with hundreds of thousands of people to raise awareness and funds that allow the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) to invest in new research, create educational programs, advocate for public policy, and support survivors of suicide loss.

For more info, go here.

Bismarck’s Fly-In, Drive-In Pancake Breakfast

8 AM – 1 PM

The Bismarck Fly-In, Drive-In Pancake Breakfast is back! This year marks the event’s 9th year raising funds for the Scottish Rite Speech Therapy Center for Children.

For more info, go here.

Ultimate Sunday Funday

1 PM – 5 PM

Join us for an afternoon of fun! BOTTOMLESS MIMOSAS, tons of food, FALL SHOPPING, free tote bag and a whole lot of prizes. There will be a variety of vendors and boutiques showcasing all of their new fall arrivals. Be the first to grab some great styles for the season or gifts for that special someone.

For more info, go here.