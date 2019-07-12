Did You Know: 18 things to do this weekend in the area

We are putting North Dakota first so we compiled a list of fun things to do in the area this weekend.

Whether it’s yoga and brunch, movie nights or a flea market, there’s something for everyone.

Friday, July 12

Movie in the Park – Finding Nemo

9:45 PM – 11:45 PM

The movie starts at sunset. Bring a lawn chair or a blanket and enjoy a movie under the stars. Guests are welcome to bring non-alcoholic beverages and snacks to enjoy during the movie.

MoonCats Album Release Show at the Laughing Sun

8 PM

MoonCats are launching an album and celebrating at the Laughing Sun in Bismarck located at 1023 E Front Ave.

MoonCats describe themselves as “Americonscious Campfire Folk, stemming from the heart of North Dakota. Music that gets ya grooving and thinking. “

“Art In Bloom”

5:30 PM at BDAC located at 222 N 4th St, Ste 202, Bismarck.

The reception is free and open to the public.

Art in Bloom consists of 15 florists created floral arrangements inspired by the art. This exhibit brings together the work of visual arts and floral designers. BDAC invited local florists to select pieces of art in the gallery of their choice and create arrangements inspired by the color, shape, and textures.

The artwork featured is work created by full and supporting members with the theme of Art in Bloom left open for personal interpretation.

Friday Night Dance

8:30 PM – 11:30 PM at the Mandan Moose Lodge located at 111 11th Ave NE, Mandan.

Simply Dance and DJ is a combination of Country, German Waltz, Polka, and oldies. $5 Per Person and Moose Members free

Lincoln Days Children’s Parade

6 PM in Lincoln, ND

Peace Lutheran Church is sponsoring the Lincoln Days Children’s Parade on July 12th at 6 pm. Parking is available at the school parking lot and the registration table will be near the schools front doors.

Children are encouraged to decorate their scooters, wagons, bikes and even battery operated vehicles to the theme of safari! Leashed pets are also welcome.

The parade will start at the school parking lot go north on McDougall turn around at Dolan and come back to the parking lot of the school where the kids can enjoy a cool treat from Peace Lutheran.

Disney’s Newsies – The Broadway Musical

8 PM – 9:30 PM

Sleepy Hollow Summer Theatre presents Disney’s Newsies – The Broadway Musical.

This is a family-friendly event at Bismarck’s only outdoor theatre.

Bring a blanket, lawn chair, or rent a chair ($1) at the park.

Park opens 1 hour prior to showtime. Concessions are available.

Tickets available online or at Eckroth Music, Direct Travel and Subway (excluding Rosser & Walmart Subways) or at the gate on show nights.

38th Annual Turtle Days

Jul 12 at 4 PM – Jul 14 at 7 PM

Turtle Days is fun for the whole family. There is a Soap Box Derby, parade, ski races, vendor fair, food vendors and more.

JEEP NIGHT

6 PM – 9 PM

Scotty’s Jeep Night is every 2nd Friday of the Month. Bring your Jeep and have some food, fun, and excitement. Mention you brought your Jeep and get a Free Ice Cream Cone.

Saturday, July 13

‘The Case for a Creator’ FREE Movie Night

6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at New Song Church located at 3200 North 11th Street, Bismarck.

This event is FREE. The movie is ‘The Case for a Creator’, which takes an objective look at the scientific evidence that points towards a supernatural Creator. After the movie, there is a Q&A session.

There will be a gourmet popcorn bar and a variety of candies available for a freewill donation.

Proceeds will go towards purchasing new tech equipment for our weekend services.

Walk and Wag with Dakota Foot & Ankle and Happy Soles

11 AM – 1 PM at Dakota Foot and Ankle located at 107 W Main Ave, Bismarck.

Bring your dog and bring their friends to the best dog party in town.

There will be pets available for adoption, treats, music, games and more! Bring a bag of dog food or purchase a pair of shoes to get your Larks collar and leash.

Find more information go here.

Lincoln Days Street Dance

8:30 PM-Midnight in Lincoln, ND

Small Town Boys return home once again for this GREAT annual event!

Bismarck Public Fossil Dig

7:30 AM – 5 PM

Everyone who registers will be working on a site that preserves a plethora of Hell Creek (67 million-year-old) creatures. There are teeth from Tyrannosaurus, bones from Triceratops and Edmontosaurus, plus crocodiles and other creatures. This experience will include working at an established quarry site.

The site is south of Bismarck-Mandan, ND. Daily trips to the fossil sites will originate from Bismarck, where everyone will meet at the Heritage Center. If unable to dig due to poor weather conditions, people will work in the Paleontology lab in Bismarck. Because this site is on private land, diggers will be driven to the site in a passenger van.

Daily registration cost will be $30 per person. To register visit here.

For more information go here.

Mandan Flea Market

9 AM – 2 PM at the Mandan Heritage Plaza Foundation located at 411 Main St W, Mandan.

Stop by to see a collection or Funky junk and vintage items! Make sure to make time to stop at Farmers Market and other local businesses.

Children’s Storytime

11 AM – 11:30 AM at Ferguson Books located at 413 East Broadway, Bismarck.

Stop by for a special “water” themed storytime.

Louisiana Seafood sale

3 PM – 4 PM at Gateway Mall located at 2700 State Street, Bismarck.

Fresh Louisiana Jumbo shrimp, scallops, boudin… plus plenty more to pick from.

Sunday, July 12

Official Release Party For The Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar

3 PM – 6 PM at Thomas and Moriarty’s located at 200 W. Main St., Mandan.

It’s the official Not So Heavenly Bodies Calendar release party!

Family Fun Day (All Ages!)

11 AM – 9 PM at The Craftcade located at 405 N 4th St, Bismarck.

Bring the kids!

Grab some New York Style Pizza! 🍕

Adults, go ahead, pour yourself one! 🍺

Then, get your game on with your kids!!

Yoga and Brunch in the Prairie

10:30 AM – 1:30 PM at 14296 184th St NE, Menoken, ND

Yoga and Brunch in the Prairie will begin with a 1-hour outdoor yoga flow class at the farm in the warm sun and fresh air. After your yoga practice, you will enjoy a casual brunch provided by Glimpse of the Prairie. While at the farm you will have the opportunity to purchase fresh produce, eggs, beef, gourmet popcorn, and goats milk soap products from Glimpse of the Prairie. A portion of this event’s proceeds will be going to the BisMarket farmers market.

Cost is $30 per person. Get tickets here.

Have fun and be safe this weekend!